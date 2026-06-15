Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 96,208 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Simon Property Group worth $176,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

SPG stock opened at $218.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.83. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $220.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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