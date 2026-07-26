Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 386.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 200,521 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $229.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $231.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,588.76. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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