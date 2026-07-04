Simplify Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,251 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics agreed to acquire Thymmune Therapeutics for $140 million upfront , with up to $160 million in milestone payments . The deal adds Thymmune’s preclinical thymic cell therapy THY-100 and expands UTHR’s regenerative medicine platform, especially for organ transplantation tolerance and related immune disorders. Article Title

United Therapeutics agreed to acquire Thymmune Therapeutics for , with up to . The deal adds Thymmune’s preclinical thymic cell therapy and expands UTHR’s regenerative medicine platform, especially for organ transplantation tolerance and related immune disorders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view UTHR favorably overall, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That suggests the market still sees upside support despite recent volatility and insider sales. Article Title

Analysts continue to view favorably overall, with the stock carrying a consensus rating. That suggests the market still sees upside support despite recent volatility and insider sales. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine A. Rothblatt and EVP Paul Mahon both sold shares this week, which can create a modest overhang for investor sentiment, though these sales were disclosed and do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CEO and EVP both sold shares this week, which can create a modest overhang for investor sentiment, though these sales were disclosed and do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: United Therapeutics recently reported quarterly results that missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, so investors may still be weighing the company’s strong long-term growth strategy against softer near-term execution. Article Title

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $558.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $4,708,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,119.40. This trade represents a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.61, for a total value of $5,268,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,914.93. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 632,718 shares of company stock worth $356,533,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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