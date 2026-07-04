Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,112 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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