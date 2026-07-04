Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.28.

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CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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