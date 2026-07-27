Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION Position Decreased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530,702 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,953 shares during the quarter. Sionna Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 7.82% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $141,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 512,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 453,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 335,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION opened at $45.70 on Monday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 85,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $3,854,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 85,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 989,630 shares of company stock valued at $44,987,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SION shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JonesTrading lifted their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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