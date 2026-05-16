Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $48,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 1,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000.

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Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SION opened at $40.22 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,760 shares of company stock valued at $77,562,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SION. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading upped their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SION

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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