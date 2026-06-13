SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,108 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Sidoti earnings estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street remains positive article

Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Positive Sentiment: Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Broker suggestions article

Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings history already supports the bullish narrative: Sterling Infrastructure beat expectations in its last quarterly report, and current guidance remains strong, helping justify elevated investor expectations.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $858.99 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $674.47 and its 200-day moving average is $476.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.73 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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