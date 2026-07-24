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Siren L.L.C. Acquires 2,434,866 Shares of Zura Bio Limited $ZURA

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Zura Bio logo with Medical background
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Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Free Report) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734,866 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,434,866 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 3.94% of Zura Bio worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,363 shares of the company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.03.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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