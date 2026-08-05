Siren L.L.C. Acquires 51,600 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,085 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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