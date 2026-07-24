Siren L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266.

Amer Sports Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE AS opened at $33.34 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AS. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.98.

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Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

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