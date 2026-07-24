Siren L.L.C. Has $138.09 Million Stock Position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC

Siren L.L.C. trimmed its stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. BeOne Medicines comprises 3.8% of Siren L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned about 0.42% of BeOne Medicines worth $138,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeOne Medicines news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $356,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,484,925.90. The trade was a 94.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 233,647 shares of company stock worth $70,335,553 in the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting BeOne Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting BeOne Medicines this week:

BeOne Medicines Stock Up 2.1%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $326.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 0.49. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

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