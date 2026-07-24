Siren L.L.C. Has $37.99 Million Holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ORIC

Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC - Free Report) by 197.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,192 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,617 shares during the period. Oric Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Siren L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 2.90% of Oric Pharmaceuticals worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 244,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,742 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oric Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oric Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC

Oric Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

ORIC stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company's pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

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