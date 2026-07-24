Siren L.L.C. Increases Stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. $MNPR

Siren L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,118 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned 4.03% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $708.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. Sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $112.08.

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Monopar Therapeutics Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

See Also

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