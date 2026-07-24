Siren L.L.C. Takes $29.25 Million Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 746,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,252,000. Siren L.L.C. owned about 1.23% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,990,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 947,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 484,405 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 418,673 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,233,800. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,723.16. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JonesTrading upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.24. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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