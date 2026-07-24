Siren L.L.C. Takes Position in Annexon, Inc. $ANNX

Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,958,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,931,000. Siren L.L.C. owned about 2.42% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "market underperform" rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "market underperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Annexon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Annexon

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 613,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,319,018.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,342,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,950,944.94. This trade represents a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Carson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $46,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 78,405 shares in the company, valued at $453,180.90. This represents a 11.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annexon Trading Up 1.3%

Annexon stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

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