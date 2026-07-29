Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,989 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 612.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sirius XM

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $45 price target, implying substantial potential upside. The bullish view adds support to the recent rally. Benzinga

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its rating and set a $45 price target, implying substantial potential upside. The bullish view adds support to the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Sirius XM from Underweight to Equal Weight and raised its price target from $18 to $30. The firm said it had previously missed a major revaluation of Sirius XM’s spectrum, increasing its estimated value from approximately $1 billion to $5 billion. This was the key catalyst behind the recent share-price strength. Sirius XM Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Wells Fargo upgraded Sirius XM from to and raised its price target from $18 to $30. The firm said it had previously missed a major revaluation of Sirius XM’s spectrum, increasing its estimated value from approximately $1 billion to $5 billion. This was the key catalyst behind the recent share-price strength. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street estimates for Sirius XM’s second quarter, ended June 2026, are being reviewed ahead of results. Analysts are focusing on operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings, but the article does not provide actual results or a clear estimate revision, making this more of a watch item than a current catalyst. Curious about Sirius XM Q2 Performance

Wall Street estimates for Sirius XM’s second quarter, ended June 2026, are being reviewed ahead of results. Analysts are focusing on operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings, but the article does not provide actual results or a clear estimate revision, making this more of a watch item than a current catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The broader analyst consensus is approximately Hold , indicating that optimism about the spectrum asset is offset by concerns about Sirius XM’s mature subscription business and limited growth profile. Sirius XM Receives Average Hold Recommendation

The broader analyst consensus is approximately , indicating that optimism about the spectrum asset is offset by concerns about Sirius XM’s mature subscription business and limited growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Although Wells Fargo’s upgrade reduced bearish pressure, its $30 price target is below the stock’s recent trading level. That valuation gap could limit near-term upside unless the company’s second-quarter results or additional analyst actions provide stronger support.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sirius XM's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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