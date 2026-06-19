Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 11,749 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $308.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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