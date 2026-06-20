Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,100 Vistra Corp. $VST

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.44.

View Our Latest Report on Vistra

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,088 shares of company stock worth $5,634,227. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VST stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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