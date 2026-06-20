Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 27,240 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,240 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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