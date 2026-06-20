Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 16,478 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,135,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.
FedEx News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx enters earnings with strong year-to-date gains of roughly 40%, supported by restructuring efforts and improving profitability, which could keep investor sentiment constructive if management delivers another solid outlook.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview coverage suggest expectations are high but manageable, with consensus forecasts calling for about $5.96 EPS and $24 billion in revenue for the quarter, leaving room for a beat if shipping demand holds up. FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings Preview: Should Investors Buy Before Tuesday’s Report?
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors are positioning for volatility around earnings, with options activity highlighting elevated implied volatility ahead of the June 23 release, which often signals a potentially large post-earnings move. Bear Call Spread Ideas for FedEx Earnings Next Week
- Neutral Sentiment: FedEx also received a 2026 FedEx Compatible Community Tier partner announcement from Kuebix by FreightWise, which is a positive ecosystem development but unlikely to materially move the stock on its own. Kuebix by FreightWise Named FedEx Compatible Community Tier Partner for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: FedEx’s fuel surcharge update, effective June 22, will raise export shipment fees while lowering import rates, a change that could affect mix and customer behavior but is not clearly a major earnings driver yet. FedEx fuel surcharge change raises heat on export shipments
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore trimmed its price target on FedEx to $355 from $390, signaling slightly softer analyst expectations even though the new target still implies upside from current levels. Evercore adjusts price target on FedEx to 355 from 390
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trading also showed FDX slipping more than the broader market, reflecting some pre-earnings caution as investors wait for confirmation that the recent run-up can continue. FedEx (FDX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $340.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.76.
View Our Latest Report on FDX
FedEx Trading Up 0.0%
FedEx stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $345.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. FedEx's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.
FedEx Profile
(Free Report
)
FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
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