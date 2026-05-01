SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 71,065 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $133,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 170,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $6,797,000.

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Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $278,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,911 shares in the company, valued at $459,967.11. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key SiteOne Landscape Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.10.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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