SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Stake Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $174,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,177,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,959 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,966,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $253,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $214,417,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $94,013,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,499,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SITE opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $63,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,267,762.84. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.10.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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