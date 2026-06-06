Situational Awareness LP Acquires Shares of 1,327,700 Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,327,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $49,616,000. Kilroy Realty makes up about 0.9% of Situational Awareness LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Situational Awareness LP owned 1.12% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KRC opened at $36.95 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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