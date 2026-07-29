Situational Awareness LP Grows Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Situational Awareness LP grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,651,450 shares during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group makes up about 0.2% of Situational Awareness LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned approximately 1.46% of Bitdeer Technologies Group worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BTDR alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,369,447 shares of the company's stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 652,874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Fund Resources Investment Holding Group Co Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,732,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,246,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.21). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 68.11%.The firm had revenue of $188.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Bitdeer Technologies Group's quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc NASDAQ: BTDR is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bitdeer Technologies Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitdeer Technologies Group wasn't on the list.

While Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here