Situational Awareness LP Lowers Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Situational Awareness LP trimmed its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 760,949 shares during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure makes up 0.5% of Situational Awareness LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Situational Awareness LP owned approximately 1.61% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $62,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,791 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 53.0% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 20,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $104.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.25.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 10.0%

SEI opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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