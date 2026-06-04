Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,201 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $411,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,659 shares of the company's stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,542,173 shares of company stock valued at $208,123,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.59 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

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Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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