SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 1,742 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 286.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $455.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $415.79 and its 200-day moving average is $364.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $221.18 and a 12-month high of $476.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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