SkyBridge Capital II LLC Takes Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

SkyBridge Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,284 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,000. Strategy accounts for 59.0% of SkyBridge Capital II LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $414.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 185,422 shares valued at $23,820,816. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and preferred-stock buyback support: Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through sales of 5.43 million common shares, lifting its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management said the reserve covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, while the company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares. Strategy sells MSTR shares and buys back STRC preferred stock

Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through sales of 5.43 million common shares, lifting its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management said the reserve covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, while the company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares. Positive Sentiment: Long-term Bitcoin outlook remains bullish: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could grow 100-fold and become a foundation of global capital, supporting the long-term investment case for Strategy’s large Bitcoin treasury. Michael Saylor discusses Bitcoin’s long-term potential

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could grow 100-fold and become a foundation of global capital, supporting the long-term investment case for Strategy’s large Bitcoin treasury. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility is expected around earnings: Strategy is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30, with the options market implying an approximately 8.16% potential move. Investors will focus on Bitcoin-related gains or losses, financing costs, cash management and any change in the accumulation strategy. Strategy stock braces for an earnings-related swing

Strategy is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30, with the options market implying an approximately 8.16% potential move. Investors will focus on Bitcoin-related gains or losses, financing costs, cash management and any change in the accumulation strategy. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin buying pause raises strategic concerns: Strategy has not purchased Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, despite raising capital, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. Investors may view the larger cash balance as prudent liquidity management, but the pause reduces the immediate accumulation catalyst central to the MSTR investment thesis. Strategy raises cash while pausing Bitcoin purchases

Strategy has not purchased Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, despite raising capital, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. Investors may view the larger cash balance as prudent liquidity management, but the pause reduces the immediate accumulation catalyst central to the MSTR investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and insider selling remain overhangs: The common-stock issuance increases liquidity but dilutes existing shareholders, while Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,950 shares in transactions on July 24 and July 27. Broader recent insider activity has also been weighted heavily toward sales. Strategy director insider-sale filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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