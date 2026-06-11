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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • GW&K Investment Management increased its Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stake by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 245,799 additional shares and lifting its holdings to 604,678 shares valued at about $30.9 million.
  • Insider activity was mixed: Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares, while Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares, and insiders collectively own 8.52% of the company.
  • Skyward Specialty reported EPS of $1.25, beating estimates, but revenue of $475.87 million fell short of forecasts; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.
  • Interested in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,678 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,819.50. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $752,516.70. The trade was a 14.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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