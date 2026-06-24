Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,979 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,102 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,039 shares of the company's stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

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Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $211,819.50. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $430,934.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,315.96. The trade was a 44.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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