SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,577 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SLB by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,696,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $602,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SLB by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,635,566 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $638,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SLB by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,898,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SLB by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,627,072 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $446,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SLB

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. SLB's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. SLB's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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