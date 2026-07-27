SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in SLB were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fearnley Asset Management AS purchased a new position in SLB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SLB during the 1st quarter worth about $47,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,141,868 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,303,000 after buying an additional 128,660 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,367,063 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $52,468,000 after buying an additional 447,667 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SLB by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,796 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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SLB Stock Up 0.0%

SLB stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SLB's payout ratio is 51.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SLB from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting SLB

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SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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