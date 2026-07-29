SLB Limited $SLB Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,116,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,156,754 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.14% of SLB worth $879,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the second quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

SLB Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: SLB exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.55 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $8.97 billion versus $8.67 billion. Sequential revenue growth, margin expansion and stronger cash-flow prospects have prompted analysts to raise forecasts. SLB Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

SLB exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.55 versus the $0.51 consensus and revenue of $8.97 billion versus $8.67 billion. Sequential revenue growth, margin expansion and stronger cash-flow prospects have prompted analysts to raise forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Several firms increased their targets: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $55 and kept an Overweight rating, while BMO lifted its target to $63 and maintained Outperform. Goldman Sachs reiterated Buy with a $62 target, citing international recovery and data-center-related digital expansion. Goldman Sachs SLB Rating

Several firms increased their targets: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $55 and kept an Overweight rating, while BMO lifted its target to $63 and maintained Outperform. Goldman Sachs reiterated Buy with a $62 target, citing international recovery and data-center-related digital expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see a stronger 2027 outlook driven by offshore and deepwater activity, digital solutions, production gains from ChampionX and a gradual recovery in international markets. SLB’s Q4 outlook reportedly calls for revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 24%. SLB Growth Outlook

Analysts see a stronger 2027 outlook driven by offshore and deepwater activity, digital solutions, production gains from ChampionX and a gradual recovery in international markets. SLB’s Q4 outlook reportedly calls for revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 24%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is broadly bullish, but the stock’s roughly $50 price remains near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting investors are waiting for clearer evidence that the expected recovery will materialize.

Analyst consensus is broadly bullish, but the stock’s roughly $50 price remains near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting investors are waiting for clearer evidence that the expected recovery will materialize. Negative Sentiment: Middle East well shutdowns and geopolitical uncertainty continue to weigh on near-term operations. Falling oil prices, potential delays in regional recovery and elevated net debt could limit earnings momentum and explain why some brokers previously reduced targets. SLB CEO Sends Clear Message on Oil Services Upcycle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SLB from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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