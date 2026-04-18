Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,074,750,000 after buying an additional 147,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,596,496,000 after buying an additional 459,219 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,870,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,218 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,841,083,000 after acquiring an additional 336,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $202,870 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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