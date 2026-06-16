Slotnik Capital LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Netflix makes up 0.3% of Slotnik Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,763 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 856.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,990 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 563.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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