SM Energy Company $SM Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995,353 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 4,426,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.17% of SM Energy worth $311,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 666,070 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 617,859 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 87,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.53.

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SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $33.20 on Thursday. SM Energy Company has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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