SM Energy Company $SM Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 405.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,019 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 86,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,995,353 shares of the energy company's stock worth $311,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,757 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,891 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,275,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SM Energy Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company's revenue was up 215.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

SM Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SM Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $2.19 per share , exceeding estimates of approximately $1.93–$1.96 and rising from $1.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached $2.50 billion , well above the $2.02 billion consensus, while year-over-year revenue growth was 215.3%. SM Energy Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Adjusted earnings were , exceeding estimates of approximately $1.93–$1.96 and rising from $1.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached , well above the $2.02 billion consensus, while year-over-year revenue growth was 215.3%. Positive Sentiment: Operational performance was also strong: production totaled roughly 440 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day , including about 230 thousand barrels of oil per day. SM Energy raised its second-half production outlook to 435–440 Mboe/d while maintaining full-year capital spending guidance of $2.65 billion–$2.85 billion. SM Energy reports second-quarter 2026 results

Operational performance was also strong: production totaled roughly , including about 230 thousand barrels of oil per day. SM Energy raised its second-half production outlook to 435–440 Mboe/d while maintaining full-year capital spending guidance of $2.65 billion–$2.85 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record operating cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion , $137 million returned through dividends and repurchases, and progress toward merger-related synergies reinforce the company’s cash-generation profile. SM Energy also sold South Texas assets for $950 million and used proceeds to redeem $819 million of 2026 notes.

Record operating cash flow of approximately , $137 million returned through dividends and repurchases, and progress toward merger-related synergies reinforce the company’s cash-generation profile. SM Energy also sold South Texas assets for $950 million and used proceeds to redeem $819 million of 2026 notes. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to redeem all remaining $417 million of 6.625% senior notes due 2027 on September 4 using cash on hand, which should reduce future interest expense and refinancing risk. SM Energy announces redemption of senior notes

The company plans to redeem all remaining on September 4 using cash on hand, which should reduce future interest expense and refinancing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the fundamental beats and raised production outlook, the shares decreased, indicating that investors may have been expecting particularly strong results or remain focused on commodity prices, capital spending, and integration execution. The supplied reports do not identify a specific negative surprise.

Despite the fundamental beats and raised production outlook, the shares decreased, indicating that investors may have been expecting particularly strong results or remain focused on commodity prices, capital spending, and integration execution. The supplied reports do not identify a specific negative surprise. Neutral Sentiment: A report about SM Energy’s Draco drilling plan was described as misinformation, so it does not appear to represent a change to the company’s operating plans.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

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