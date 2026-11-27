SMA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,241 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,038 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.85. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Freedom Broker increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. This represents a 28.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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