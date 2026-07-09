SMART Wealth LLC Acquires 10,448 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,064 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of SMART Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Article Title

Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Article Title

Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Article Title

China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Negative Sentiment: Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Article Title

Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Negative Sentiment: Speculation that NVIDIA’s Kyber rack-scale system could be delayed has pressured sentiment, even though the company publicly denied a delay. Article Title

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $204.12 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here