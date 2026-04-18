SMART Wealth LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 788.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after buying an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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