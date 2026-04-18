SMART Wealth LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,564 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 234,794 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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