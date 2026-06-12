SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Invests $9 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,763 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $357.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $359.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.05. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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