Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,115 shares of the healthcare company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 10,361.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,067,159 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $63,958,000 after buying an additional 2,047,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $110,670,000 after buying an additional 1,967,321 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the second quarter worth $36,098,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $182,972,000 after acquiring an additional 710,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $15,644,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SMA opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's payout ratio is currently 1,086.67%.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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