Smith Group Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,087 Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Nutex Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nutex Health by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Nutex Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUTX

Nutex Health Price Performance

NUTX opened at $149.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutex Health Inc. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutex Health Profile

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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