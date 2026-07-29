Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,603 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Medpace makes up about 2.5% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Medpace worth $49,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock worth $758,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,293 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medpace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,668 shares of the company's stock worth $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $584.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $570.97 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.00 and a 52 week high of $677.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $498.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.Medpace's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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