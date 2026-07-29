Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $42.56 Million Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 2.2% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Hubbell worth $42,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hubbell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hubbell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Hubbell reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, above the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $4.93 in the prior-year quarter. Hubbell second-quarter earnings report

Hubbell reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, above the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $4.93 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Hubbell raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Management now expects EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, above the $19.98 consensus, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, exceeding the roughly $6.6 billion analyst forecast. The improved guidance signals continued demand and operating momentum. Hubbell raises 2026 outlook

Management now expects EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, above the $19.98 consensus, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, exceeding the roughly $6.6 billion analyst forecast. The improved guidance signals continued demand and operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The dividend was maintained at $1.42 per share quarterly. The payment is scheduled for September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, providing continued income support for investors. Hubbell dividend announcement

The payment is scheduled for September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s valuation leaves room for profit-taking. With shares trading near $483.50, Hubbell has a market capitalization of approximately $25.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 28.6. Strong results may have been largely anticipated, limiting the immediate upside reaction.

With shares trading near $483.50, Hubbell has a market capitalization of approximately $25.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 28.6. Strong results may have been largely anticipated, limiting the immediate upside reaction. Negative Sentiment: Put-option activity surged. Investors purchased 3,505 put options, nearly 10 times the typical daily volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish short-term positioning. This may have contributed to pressure on the shares, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental deterioration.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Down 2.9%

Hubbell stock opened at $483.50 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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