Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $47.05 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,547 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.4% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $47,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.95.

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American Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $333.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.35. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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