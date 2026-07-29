Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,739 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $448,804,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,605 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 571,766 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $122,804,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Workday from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $724,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,368.10. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $13,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,820,179.96. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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