Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 16,558 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.05.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $73.55 and a one year high of $146.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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